ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the importance of struggle for and conviction of doing and achieving something big in the lives of individuals and nations said, "When you stand before a challenge with big a dream, you will achieve it".

Imran Khan recalled how he was criticized or discouraged by majority of people whenever he thought to do something since his childhood, be it his dream of becoming a world class test cricketer, or establishing Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore, NAMAL University in Miawali and joining politics and said but he continued to stand with conviction to achieve the goals.

"People used to say that with two-party system in the country, there is no place for third political party. Now for the last three years, people are saying that I will fail," he remarked.

The prime minister, however, vowed to make Pakistan a great country and nation. "This is my ambition and I hope to achieve its with the grace of Allah Almighty," he maintained.

He said the secret of any success was struggle and having a big dream and thinking.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty, Who had given huge strength to human beings, also asked the human beings for struggle to achieve the goals.

Stressing for facing the challenges, he said that the character of people was tested in hard times.

The prime minister said that Pakistan, like the whole world, was passing through difficult period due to negative effects of Covid-19 which hit the economies worldwide due to down and disruption in supplies and caused price-hike of various goods including petroleum products, coal, gas etc.

About Kamyab Pakistan and Kamyab Jawan programs, he said that for the first time in the country's history four million families were being provided interest-free loans for starting small businesses and constructing their own houses.

The prime minister said that he was proud of the present government's initiative of introducing universal health insurance in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said that from January 1, 2022, health insurance scheme would be implemented throughout the Punjab province, under which every family would have Rs 700,000 to 1,000,000 facility of getting medical treatment from any public or private hospital.

The prime minister said that even when he was not in politics he used to think about such a health scheme and made commitment with himself to introduce the scheme if he ever got the chance.

He urged the youth to benefit from the interest-free loans and skill development schemes under the government's Kamyab Jawan program for their as well as the betterment and future of country.

The prime minister was all praise for his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar for working hard for the betterment of youth through various programs and schemes.

Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspects of the Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programs.

Earlier, the prime minister performed the launching of the four new projects for the uplift of youth and also distributed awards among various banks and institutions to make the Kamyab Jawan program a success.