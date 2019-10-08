UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Highlights Kashmir Issue At Int'l Forum In True Spirit: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue at int'l forum in true spirit: Minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in true spirit and now the issue has become today's voice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in true spirit and now the issue has become today's voice.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by the Muthidda Masihi Forum to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here at a hotel.

The Minister said that Kashmir was now being discussed globally due to efforts of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government. He expressed the hope that soon Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be liberated from the Indian occupation.

The international community should also press India to solve the issue and give Kashmiris' their right of self-determination, he added.

He said the anti-Indian government protests were continuing throughout the world after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370, ending the special status of Kashmir.

Qadri said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces were ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

He said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one could deny this fact.

The Minister pointed out that the minorities were playing their imperative role in country's development and they were being treated equally.

Senator Mian Attique, renowned religious scholar Hazrat Peer Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, Hazrat Peer Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Muthidda Masihi Forum founder Sohail Paster, Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Tariq Walliat and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Police Narendra Modi Hotel Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

41 minutes ago

Results of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announc ..

2 minutes ago

Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Refu ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Act Regardless of US Threats Over Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Strong democracy bringing political, economical st ..

3 minutes ago

England launch action plan to boost women's cricke ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.