Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in true spirit and now the issue has become today's voice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in true spirit and now the issue has become today's voice.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by the Muthidda Masihi Forum to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here at a hotel.

The Minister said that Kashmir was now being discussed globally due to efforts of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government. He expressed the hope that soon Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be liberated from the Indian occupation.

The international community should also press India to solve the issue and give Kashmiris' their right of self-determination, he added.

He said the anti-Indian government protests were continuing throughout the world after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370, ending the special status of Kashmir.

Qadri said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces were ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

He said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one could deny this fact.

The Minister pointed out that the minorities were playing their imperative role in country's development and they were being treated equally.

Senator Mian Attique, renowned religious scholar Hazrat Peer Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, Hazrat Peer Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Muthidda Masihi Forum founder Sohail Paster, Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Tariq Walliat and others also spoke on the occasion.