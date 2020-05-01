Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights 'new jungle jobs' for unemployed during pandemic

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said paying out-of-work people for planting trees during the coronavirus pandemic was beneficial two ways in the shape of generating employment and ensuring forestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said paying out-of-work people for planting trees during the coronavirus pandemic was beneficial two ways in the shape of generating employment and ensuring forestation.

"Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

He also shared a video clip of World Economic Forum (WEF), highlighting Pakistan's step of paying jobless people in the pandemic to plant trees.

According to the WEF video, the construction workers can now earn $3 a day by planting samplings � enough to feed their families and help keep the economy running during the lockdown.

It said tens of thousands of new "jungle jobs" had been created to plant rows of tiny seedlings that would grow into huge forests.

Lockdown restrictions had been lifted to allow the work to continue, the WEF said, adding that the workers had to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The WEF mentioned that it was part of Pakistan's five-year plan to plant 10 billion trees launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018 to help tackle the effects of climate change.

Reforestation could help Pakistan, which had been hit badly by rising temperatures, flooding and drought - all linked by scientists to climate change, the WEF said.

