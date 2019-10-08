Prime Minister Imran Khan holds meetings with Chinese corporate leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the representatives of Chinese companies in Beijing and invited them to invest in Pakistan.

China Gezhouba Group Chairman Lyu Zexiang called on the prime minister in a meeting attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Chairman board of Investment Zubair Gillani, says a press release issued here by the PM Office.

The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), founded in 1970, is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities. As a transnational operation enterprise with the fastest growth in China, CGGC has expanded its business in more than 100 countries and regions.

In another meeting, the prime minister met CEO of Long March Tyre Company Li Qingwen and discussed investment and business scenario.

Chaoyang New Long March Tyre Co. Ltd. is a member of the Lianoning Tyre Group and is one of the best tyre manufacturers.

Also, Chairman of Board Orient Holdings Group Limited Jiang Xueming called on the prime minister and discussed industrial matters.

Orient has business areas involving infrastructure construction, real estate development, construction materials, chemical fibre, mining, e-commerce, new materials and intelligent manufacturing, etc.

In another meeting, Chairman China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) Guo Wenqing called on the prime minister.

China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group) is the longest-running construction group in China's iron and steel industry, serving as the pioneer in this field.