Prime Minister Imran Khan hopes that people from showbiz world would contribute in the Corona Relief Fund as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled his experience of fund-raising for Shaukat Khanam cancer hospital and hoped that as people from showbiz world including artists were among the generous contributors, they would contribute in the Corona Relief Fund as well.

Referring to the analysis of data based on the daily situation of Coronavirus, he said that if they continue to take precautionary measures until April 25, the number of Coronavirus cases would remain in the range of 20,000 to 25,000 otherwise the number of Corona cases could reach 50,000.

He reiterated his call for preventive measures and said the people of country by exercising the measures like self-distancing could help save the lives of elderly and those with weaker health conditions.

The prime minister said that keeping in view the problems of laborers and daily-wagers, the government was going to open the construction industry so that people with some precautionary measures could earn their livelihoods.

While allowing the construction industry to start their activities, he said, they had to maintain a balance in a way that at one hand people were able to work for earning and on the other, they also did not get affected by the disease.

During the live telethon, people from various walks of life including philanthropists, representatives of public and private organization, sportsmen, artists etc in their telephonic conversations made pledges of millions of rupees for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.