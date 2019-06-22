UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Hosts Dinner Reception For Qatari Amir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan hosts dinner reception for Qatari Amir

Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a banquet in honor of Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on Saturday evening at Prime Minister's House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a banquet in honor of Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on Saturday evening at Prime Minister's House.

The reception was attended by the members of the Federal cabinet, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The Amir of Qatar is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials are accompanying the Amir of Qatar.

