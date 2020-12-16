Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar to inaugurate cardiology institute, sports complex

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Peshawar to inaugurate Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and upgraded building of Hayatabad Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Peshawar to inaugurate Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and upgraded building of Hayatabad sports Complex.

The uplifted cardiology institute would provide health facilities to the people of the province who otherwise had to travel to other provinces for treatment.

The 260-bed, with a capacity to treat 3000 patients a year, is equipped with six catheterization laboratories and as many operation theaters and foreign trained faculty.

Under the Hayatabad Sports Complex uplift scheme, a cricket ground of international standard would be developed.

The prime minister will also distribute cheques among the entitled youth of business loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He is also scheduled to visit Nowshera where he will inaugurate newly constructed apartments built in Jalozai and distribute allotment letters among the people.