UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan In Peshawar To Inaugurate Cardiology Institute, Sports Complex

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar to inaugurate cardiology institute, sports complex

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Peshawar to inaugurate Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and upgraded building of Hayatabad Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Peshawar to inaugurate Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and upgraded building of Hayatabad sports Complex.

The uplifted cardiology institute would provide health facilities to the people of the province who otherwise had to travel to other provinces for treatment.

The 260-bed, with a capacity to treat 3000 patients a year, is equipped with six catheterization laboratories and as many operation theaters and foreign trained faculty.

Under the Hayatabad Sports Complex uplift scheme, a cricket ground of international standard would be developed.

The prime minister will also distribute cheques among the entitled youth of business loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He is also scheduled to visit Nowshera where he will inaugurate newly constructed apartments built in Jalozai and distribute allotment letters among the people.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Loan Peshawar Prime Minister Sports Business Visit Nowshera

Recent Stories

Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

2 minutes ago

Rs 40,500 fine imposed on transporters over SOPs v ..

3 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region supports Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Upper Chamber Votes to Expand Immunity for ..

3 minutes ago

Georgia reports 3,487 new COVID-19 cases, total re ..

3 minutes ago

2,731 new Coronavirus cases reported; 105 deaths i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.