UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inaugurates 3 Tunnels At Swat Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 3 tunnels at Swat Motorway

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce the travel time

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce the travel time.

He unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Syed accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the prime minister was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

Briefing the prime minister, the FWO DG said the 80-km-long Swat Motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

He presented a 3-D model of Swat Motorway to the prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Malakand FWO

Recent Stories

Four development schemes worth Rs 34.468b approve ..

49 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Swat Expressway; ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines to Receive First Batch of Russia's Spu ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support to Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

UN Names Finland World's Happiest Country For 4th ..

2 minutes ago

Eradication of traditional police culture, justice ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.