Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 3 tunnels at Swat Motorway

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce the travel time

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Swat Motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce the travel time.

He unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Syed accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the prime minister was received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

Briefing the prime minister, the FWO DG said the 80-km-long Swat Motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

He presented a 3-D model of Swat Motorway to the prime minister.