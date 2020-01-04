UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab At NAMAL Institute

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday inaugurated a Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Lab at NAMAL Institute here

MIANWALI, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday inaugurated a Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Lab at NAMAL Institute here.

After inauguration of the laboratory, the prime minister was also briefed about state of the art ICT facility at the institute.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, senior management of the NAMAL Institute and representatives of Huawei were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Commerce Huawei

Recent Stories

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wa ..

6 minutes ago

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

27 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

20 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

20 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.