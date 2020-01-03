Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Panagah for homeless people in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday inaugurated a Panagah here to provide food and shelter to down and out people, in pursuance of his vision to leave no person roofless.

The prime minister, who was on day-long visit to the industrial city, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the facility.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar also accompanied the prime minister besides senior government officers.

The inauguration of the shelter home was in pursuance of the Punjab government's decision to expand the facility across all 36 districts of Punjab, as per prime minister's directives.

The prime minister visited various parts of the building and reviewed the facilities being providedthere. He also interacted with the people staying at the facility and also joined them on lunch.