UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inaugurates Panagah For Homeless People In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Panagah for homeless people in Faisalabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday inaugurated a Panagah here to provide food and shelter to down and out people, in pursuance of his vision to leave no person roofless

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday inaugurated a Panagah here to provide food and shelter to down and out people, in pursuance of his vision to leave no person roofless.

The prime minister, who was on day-long visit to the industrial city, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the facility.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar also accompanied the prime minister besides senior government officers.

The inauguration of the shelter home was in pursuance of the Punjab government's decision to expand the facility across all 36 districts of Punjab, as per prime minister's directives.

The prime minister visited various parts of the building and reviewed the facilities being providedthere. He also interacted with the people staying at the facility and also joined them on lunch.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in P ..

4 minutes ago

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be en ..

4 minutes ago

East China port sees robust growth in sea-trial t ..

4 minutes ago

92nd birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto on Sunday: Ham ..

4 minutes ago

World Braille Day to be observed on Saturday

4 minutes ago

Over 3,100 complaints of transgender redressed via ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.