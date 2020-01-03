UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inaugurates Shelter Home At Faisalabad Bus Terminal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home at Faisalabad bus terminal

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Faisalabad and inaugurated a 'Panahgah' (shelter home) at General Bus Stand here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Faisalabad and inaugurated a 'Panahgah' (shelter home) at General Bus Stand here on Friday.

He unveiled the plaque and cut ribbon at Panahgah, constructed by the Madina Group of Industries.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Chairman Madina Group of Industries Mian Muhammad Hanif, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were also present.

The PM took round of the Panahgah and met people staying there. He also inquired about the facilities being provided to them. The PM also had meal with the people/passengers in the dining hall of Panahgah.

The people expressed their pleasure over having prime minister among them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Mian Muhammad Hanif, chairman, Madina Group of Industries, about the project, its cost and accommodation facilities at Panahgah.

The premier was also briefed about the steps taken by the district administration, in collaboration with the University of Faisalabad (TUF), for delivering fresh vegetables to the public at government fixed rates through mobile App by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the district administration and Madina Group of Industries on the occasion.

The Panahgah has been established over 4 kanals and 3 marlas of land at a cost of Rs35 million in six months. Total capacity of the Panahgah is 700 people, though currently 400 beds are available there.

The Panahgah consists of three halls (one each for male, females and transgenders), two prayer halls, two dining halls, 18 washrooms (11 for males and 7 for females), a kitchen/store room for food, manager office, security offices for male and females.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Mobile Male Muhammad Ali Prayer Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Iraq Prepared for Any Consequences of US Airstrike ..

3 minutes ago

Two suspects held in Multan

3 minutes ago

Nepal elephant festival scrutinised for beauty and ..

3 minutes ago

Biggest bloom: 'world's largest' flower spotted in ..

47 seconds ago

North Macedonia PM quits before April polls

49 seconds ago

Model Courts disposed of 30049 cases in 2019

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.