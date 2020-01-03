Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home at Faisalabad bus terminal

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Faisalabad and inaugurated a 'Panahgah' (shelter home) at General Bus Stand here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Faisalabad and inaugurated a 'Panahgah' (shelter home) at General Bus Stand here on Friday.

He unveiled the plaque and cut ribbon at Panahgah, constructed by the Madina Group of Industries.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Chairman Madina Group of Industries Mian Muhammad Hanif, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were also present.

The PM took round of the Panahgah and met people staying there. He also inquired about the facilities being provided to them. The PM also had meal with the people/passengers in the dining hall of Panahgah.

The people expressed their pleasure over having prime minister among them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Mian Muhammad Hanif, chairman, Madina Group of Industries, about the project, its cost and accommodation facilities at Panahgah.

The premier was also briefed about the steps taken by the district administration, in collaboration with the University of Faisalabad (TUF), for delivering fresh vegetables to the public at government fixed rates through mobile App by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the district administration and Madina Group of Industries on the occasion.

The Panahgah has been established over 4 kanals and 3 marlas of land at a cost of Rs35 million in six months. Total capacity of the Panahgah is 700 people, though currently 400 beds are available there.

The Panahgah consists of three halls (one each for male, females and transgenders), two prayer halls, two dining halls, 18 washrooms (11 for males and 7 for females), a kitchen/store room for food, manager office, security offices for male and females.