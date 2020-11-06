UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inquires After Shujaat Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned to inquire after the health of Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid-e-Azam (Q) President, former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who was admitted to the Services Hsopital, here on Friday.

According to the PML-Q sources, the premier conveyed his best wishes for the early recovery of the veteran politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain during a telephonic conversation with his son MNA Chaudhry Shafey Hussain.

Earlier in the day, the PML-Q President was shifted to the hospital for the treatment of chest infection. His condition, according to MNA Moonis Elahi, is stable. Moonis Elahi, in a tweet, had thanked the political leadership, party workers, friends, and the symapthisers from the nook and corner of the country who had wished the PML-Q leader an early recovery.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could not speak to the premier due to the oxygen mask, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the seasoned politician would have a speedy recovery.

Political leadership, across the board, have sent their well wishes for the early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

PPP Co-Chairman, former President Asif Ali Zardari called up Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired into the health of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati and Prime Minister's Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari also visited the hospital and asked about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Services Hospital and directed the doctors to extend best medical facilities to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Energy Minister Dr. Akhter Malik and MNA Zain Qureshi also accompanied the Chief Minister Punjab.

The Chief Minister Punjab also constituted a medical board for Shujaat Hussain. Coronavirus test of Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain, according to Principal SIMS, has also been conducted as a standard operating procedure (SOP) of the provincial Health department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Chief Minister Punjab Moonis Elahi Muslim From Best Yasmin Rashid Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Azam Khan Swati Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

19 minutes ago

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place aft ..

19 minutes ago

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-N ..

23 minutes ago

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

23 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situatio ..

23 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Prime Time Address on Friday Nigh ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.