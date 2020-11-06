Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned to inquire after the health of Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid-e-Azam (Q) President, former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who was admitted to the Services Hsopital, here on Friday.

According to the PML-Q sources, the premier conveyed his best wishes for the early recovery of the veteran politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain during a telephonic conversation with his son MNA Chaudhry Shafey Hussain.

Earlier in the day, the PML-Q President was shifted to the hospital for the treatment of chest infection. His condition, according to MNA Moonis Elahi, is stable. Moonis Elahi, in a tweet, had thanked the political leadership, party workers, friends, and the symapthisers from the nook and corner of the country who had wished the PML-Q leader an early recovery.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could not speak to the premier due to the oxygen mask, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the seasoned politician would have a speedy recovery.

Political leadership, across the board, have sent their well wishes for the early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

PPP Co-Chairman, former President Asif Ali Zardari called up Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired into the health of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati and Prime Minister's Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari also visited the hospital and asked about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Services Hospital and directed the doctors to extend best medical facilities to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Energy Minister Dr. Akhter Malik and MNA Zain Qureshi also accompanied the Chief Minister Punjab.

The Chief Minister Punjab also constituted a medical board for Shujaat Hussain. Coronavirus test of Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain, according to Principal SIMS, has also been conducted as a standard operating procedure (SOP) of the provincial Health department.