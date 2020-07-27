UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Inspired Women, Youth To Participate In Political Process: Munaza Hassan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inspired women, youth to participate in political process: Munaza Hassan

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspired women and youth to participate in the political process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspired women and youth to participate in the political process.

In her statement on twitter, she said that "our cross generational support was in the faith that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) under his leadership would deliver "Naya Pakistan".

"We are on the road to prosperity and progress with all of you" she said.

She said that PTI victory in General Elections 2018 was a testament to our broad based support fueled by hardwork on the ground with countless support from women across generations and socio-economic backgrounds, adding that many overseas Pakistanis are part of this struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Twitter Road Progress Women All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

World's silence encourages India to commit crimes ..

17 minutes ago

ADNOC adds new Chinese partner following transfer ..

21 minutes ago

US Leadership Remains Unpopular Around Globe With ..

2 minutes ago

Reduction in COVID-19 cases,deaths witnessed: Asad ..

2 minutes ago

Algeria to Grant Special Health Plan to 260,000 Me ..

2 minutes ago

Missing Rohingya migrants found alive in Malaysia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.