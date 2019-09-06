Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmir issue: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized Kashmir issue by raising it effectively at every available forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized Kashmir issue by raising it effectively at every available forum.

Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to resolve lingering Kashmir issue through dialogue with India, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan's peace gesture should not be considered as weakness, adding that Kashmir was a flash point between Pakistan and India, he added.

He said Pakistan was supporting the cause of Kashmir by diplomatically and morally till its logical conclusion. He said when Fazalur Rehman was Chairman of Kashmir Committee had not held a single conference on the issue to highlight Indian gruesome atrocities internationally.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had welcomed Modi at Lahore on wedding, who was killer of Muslim of Gujrat and oppressed Kashmiri people.