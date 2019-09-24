Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmir issue during US visit: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Political, economics and international relationship experts here Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized the issue of Kashmir during his historic visit to US where he met with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders besides addressing key forums.

They highly appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for boldly highlighting the continued atrocities and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) where innocent Kashmiris including children and women are under siege for 51 days and deprived of all basic rights freedoms.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University, Professor Dr Naushad Khan told APP on Tuesday that the visit of Prime Minister of Imran Khan to UN was very important in wake of the current geo-strategic situation developed in the region especially in IoK and Afghanistan.

He said PM Imran Khan meeting with US President was highly important and termed President Trump's reiteration for mediation on the decades-long Kashmir dispute was highly positive development and diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

He said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this core issue was imperative for regional peace and stability in the region.

He said use of military was not a viable solution to Afghanistan's conflict rather this issue can be addressed through peaceful means. He expressed the hope that US President would review his decision regarding suspension of dialogue with Afghan Taliban and resume talks for lasting peace and stability to the war torn country of Afghanistan.

Information Officer Retd Misal Khan has also termed the visit of PM Imran Khan highly successful and termed his meeting with US President highly productive.

He said United Nations and US being super power was duty bound to press India to end the 51 days long siege of innocent Kashmiris and curfew in IoK.

He said serious humanitarians crisis have been developed in IoK after the curfew was clampdown by occupied forces, depriving people of IoK from all basic freedoms.

He said meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan with world leaders and his detailed interactions with international forums and international media has not only internationalized Kashmir issue but exposed the fascist Modi Government before world.

He said deployment of around nine lakh occupational forces has completely failed to suppress the legitimate independence movement in IoK and time has come for UN Security Council with a mandate to work for establishment of peace in the world to play constructive role in ending the 51 days long siege in the held valley and implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Misal Khan said Pakistan had showed maximum restrain after fascist Modi Govt has illegally revoked 370 article to abolish special status of IoK, saying Kashmir was a flash point between the two nuclear armed rivals and another war on it could prove disastrous for South Asia and world's peace.

He said narrative of India that Kashmir was a bilateral issue, has been rejected by world community as the recent extra ordinary meeting of UN Security Council, mediation offer by US President and widespread protests in world including in US on arrival of PM Modi has testified that it was an internationally recognized dispute to be addressed as per wishes of Kashmirs people through UNSC resolutions.

Provincial Minister Syed Ishtaiq Urmar has also termed meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump highly important in the wake of regional geo-strategic situation in the region and termed reaffirmation of the latter to play median's role between Pakistan and India for solution of Kashmir issue was highly positive development and a significant achievement of Pakistan on diplomatic front.

He lauded the political and diplomatic acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan for internationalizing the issue of Kashmir, saying the world leaders including US President has highly praised the leadership of our Prime Minister.

The PTI leader said address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in UN General Assembly would be very important in further highlight the miseries and problems of Kashmiris of IoK who were subjected to brutal oppression by the occupational forces since long.

Senior economist, Sumbul Riaz said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly explained the world about Pakistan's matchless sacrifices in war against terror in term of colossal humans, infrastructure and economic losses, saying Pakistan has not obtained as much monetary support of international community for rebuilding of its infrastructure including roads, bridges, hospitals and schools destroyed during war against terror.

She said climate change has posed serious threats to developing countries like Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged International Community to help Pakistan in combating of global warming and challenges.