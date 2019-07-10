Prime Minister Imran Khan invites business community to help govt achieve its economic targets

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was fully facilitating the business community as it wanted to end poverty and accelerate the economic process in the country

He said the country's economy could not be run on the previous pattern and called upon the business community to help the government in achieving its economic objectives.

The prime minister was talking to delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association that called on him.

The prime minister told the delegations that he had arrived in Karachi along with his economic team to address their issues and find immediate solution to them.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Ishrat Hussain, Board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and State Bank Governor r Reza Baqir accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The FPCCI delegation included SM Munir, Daru Khan Achakzai, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ghazanfar Bilour, Zubair Tufail, Tariq Haleem, Khalid Tawab and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir whereas the KCCI delegation consisted of Siraj Qasim Teli, Junaid Ismail Makda, Khurram Shahzad, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqi, Anjum Nisar, Haroon Aagar, Shamim Ahmed Firpu and Ali GG.

The Automotive delegation comprised representatives of Toyota Indus Motors, Pak Suzuki Motors, Hino Pak Motors, Isuzu Motors, Master Motors, Atlas Honda Motors and Faw Motors.

During the meeting, the delegations presented their recommendations over tax system reforms, price hike control, and control over smuggling, ease of doing business, investment promotion, employment opportunities and revenue generation.