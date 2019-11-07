UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Invites Foreign Companies To Get Benefit From E-commerce Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan invites foreign companies to get benefit from e-commerce policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited foreign companies to invest in Pakistan taking benefit from the country's huge business opportunities under the new e-commerce policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited foreign companies to invest in Pakistan taking benefit from the country's huge business opportunities under the new e-commerce policy.

In a meeting with Chairman of supervisory Board Huawei, Li Jie along with his delegation, here at PM Office, the prime minister urged them to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields.

The Prime Minister also highlighted availability of inexpensive labour and competent and enterprising youth potential of the country which would help the foreign countries to further grow.

The Prime Minister further said that expertise in providing import substitution and advancement in technical automation operation launched in collaboration with students of NUST and GIK would be of great advantage.

Chairman Li Jie informed the Prime Minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain. They have successfully established a new ecosystem so as to become independent of reliance on companies enjoying the monopoly in the field.

The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion.

Li Jie said he was really impressed with the intellect of the Pakistani students, who were running a programme of merit awards to the students of NAMAL .

Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gillani, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary IT . Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Import Business Company Young Progress Huawei Commerce From Merit Packaging Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

1 minute ago

Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airline profits nearly triple in half-yea ..

51 seconds ago

German shares up 0.59 pct at start of trading on T ..

52 seconds ago

MD Bait-ul-Mal signs MoU with LUMHS and MUET Jamsh ..

13 minutes ago

Sarfraz deserves a place in team: Javed Miandad

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.