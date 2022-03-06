Prime Minister Imran Khan is popular political leader: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular political leader and can address the political gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister would attend more political gatherings including Dir,Hafizabad and Sukkur before the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said PM speaks truth regarding European Union about the situation of Occupied Kashmir, adding the Indian armed forces were busy in brutalities and atrocities against the innocent people of the occupied valley.

The minister said Pakistan has an independent foreign policy thus no body can dictate the country.

Asad Umar said almost all political parties were in the election mode because 2023 was not so far away, adding leaving and joining the political parties was the part of politics.

Replying to a question, he said all the political allied parties were fully intact with the government and many parliamentarians of the opposition side were ready to join the treasury benches.

He said the opposition itself confused about presenting of no confidence motion against the government as the today's statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the ample proof in that regard.

He said Jahangir Tareen is still part of the government and he never given anti government statement till date and not a single member from the treasury benches has given any statement against him but.