UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Lauded For Giving Historical Package For Construction Sector: Provincial Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded for giving historical package for Construction sector: Provincial Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package for the construction sector would be a milestone in promoting business activities in the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package for the construction sector would be a milestone in promoting business activities in the country.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for labor and human resources Ansar Majeed Niazi while talking to Journalists on Saturday.

He said that presenting such relief package in the current economic situation is a proof that the Prime Minister has capability of taking all kinds of measures for the development and stability of the country.

Ansar Majeed added that due to corona virus economic activities around the world have been affected, it has had impact on Pakistan economy as well.

He said that getting the industry status of the construction department would promote this business and also more businessmen would invest in this sector.

Fight against deadly pandemic he said that government has taken all the necessary measures to combat with COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Approves Energy Policy Until 2035, Allots $ ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 520 kites ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Marathon at Home ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan ..

20 minutes ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Cushy quarantine: Swiss firm offers luxury isolati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.