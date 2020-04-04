Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded for giving historical package for Construction sector: Provincial Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package for the construction sector would be a milestone in promoting business activities in the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package for the construction sector would be a milestone in promoting business activities in the country.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for labor and human resources Ansar Majeed Niazi while talking to Journalists on Saturday.

He said that presenting such relief package in the current economic situation is a proof that the Prime Minister has capability of taking all kinds of measures for the development and stability of the country.

Ansar Majeed added that due to corona virus economic activities around the world have been affected, it has had impact on Pakistan economy as well.

He said that getting the industry status of the construction department would promote this business and also more businessmen would invest in this sector.

Fight against deadly pandemic he said that government has taken all the necessary measures to combat with COVID-19.