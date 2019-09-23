UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan lauds the support of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which boosted the country's foreign exchange reserves

Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the economic challenges, particularly the current account deficit, inherited by his government and highly lauded the support of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which boosted the country's foreign exchange reserves and helped address the issue of current account deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the economic challenges, particularly the current account deficit, inherited by his government and highly lauded the support of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which boosted the country's foreign exchange reserves and helped address the issue of current account deficit.

He mentioned the enhanced Pak-China cooperation in diverse areas of economy, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), relocation of Chinese industries in Pakistan and the increased access of Pakistani goods to the Chinese market through Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) as great opportunities for Pakistan's economic development.

The prime minister said his government's efforts were aimed at restructuring the economy and growth as export oriented.

To a question, Imran Khan said Pakistan and China had special relations and the latter did never intervene in the former's foreign policy matters.

He said what he really admired was that China had steered its 700 million people out of poverty during the last 30 years. He was also appreciative of China's anti-corruption policies and mentioned that some 450 ministerial level people were put in jails there on corruption charges.

Imran Khan also spoke about his concept of turning Pakistan into a Madina-like welfare state, where all were treated equally.

To a question, he said the Constitution in Pakistan assured equal rights to all in the country, including minorities and other weaker segments. His government was putting in more efforts for the implementation of relevant laws, he added.

