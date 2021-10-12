UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Launched Billion Tree Tsunami Project To Improve Environment: President Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:18 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his provincial government in KPK launched billion tree tsunami project for the betterment of environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his provincial government in KPK launched billion tree tsunami project for the betterment of environment.

President Dr. Arif Alvi during his address at the inauguration ceremony of Jinnah Urban Forest being created within the premises of Quaid-e-Azam Masouleum Management board said that about 10 thousand saplings were planted in Presidency during his tenure.

President Alvi said over 100,000 saplings were distributed at door steps in Karachi. Later an idea was shared with seed attached to pencils, that were distributed in schools The President said not only saplings were distributed but responsibilities were assigned to students on class levels to take care of the planted saplings.

"Plantation has to be a passion at a national level" said the President adding that efforts are underway to create Miyawaki forest on about 15 acres of land on corporate social responsibility basis.

He said, climate across the globe improved during COVID-19 which means nature is giving signals to focus on environment.

Arif Alvi regretted that of many visitors dispose off their waste at tourists places and this, he said, has also become a global issue as even mount everest was not safe from such type of waste disposal by visitors.

The President said there's a misconception that government's spends most of its budget on defense while the fact is that it spends major chunk of its budget on education.

On the occasion, President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Arif Alvi also planted saplings.

