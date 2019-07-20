UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Leaves For 5-day Official Visit To US

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for 5-day official visit to US

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for 5-day official visit to United States.PM will hold meetings with US leadership including President Trump.PM left for US by an international commercial flight

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for 5-day official visit to United States.PM will hold meetings with US leadership including President Trump.PM left for US by an international commercial flight.

Advisor to PM on finance Hafeez Sheikh and Advisor to PM for commerce textile, industry and production Abdul Razzaq Dawood also accompanied the Prime Minister.Military leadership is also accompanying the Prime Minister.Bi-lateral relations between US-Pakistan will be promoted through this visit of PM.PM will also address Pakistan community during his visit.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PM special assistance for oversees Zulfi Bukhari are already in the US.

