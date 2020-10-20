UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Leaves For Lahore To Chair Meetings On Development, Price Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Lahore to chair meetings on development, price control

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left here for Lahore, where he will chair meetings on development projects and prices of commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left here for Lahore, where he will chair meetings on development projects and prices of commodities.

Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhr Imam, Adviser Shehzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen.

(retd) Anwar Ali Haider accompanied the Prime Minister, the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting on the progress of the Ravi Urban Development Project.

He will also chair a high-level meeting on prices and availability of essential prices.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar will call on the Prime Minister in Lahore, whereas senior members of the Punjab cabinet will also call on him.

\932

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Progress Ali Haider Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

President issues Decree appointing Zaki Nusseibeh ..

13 minutes ago

Essential commodities go out of reach of common ma ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Allegations of Cyberattacks by Rus ..

1 minute ago

Double-decker bus to start operating in Bahawalpur ..

11 minutes ago

Officers told to enforce ban on sugar sale for com ..

11 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.