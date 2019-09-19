UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit on Thursday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will discuss with the Saudi leadership the various dimensions of the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,arising from India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The Prime Minister has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

"Since the visit to Pakistan by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is a growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation," the Foreign Office said.

During the Prime Minister's visit, the two sides will discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

" Pakistan-Saudi relations are traditionally marked by warmth and mutual trust. The Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the Foreign Office said.

