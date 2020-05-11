UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Meets Economic Team Over Current Financial Situation

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets economic team over current financial situation

Rime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with his economic team and discussed matters pertaining to current financial situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with his economic team and discussed matters pertaining to current financial situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, PM's Special Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials attended the meeting.

The economic impact in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus also came under discussion.

