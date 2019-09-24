UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Meets Iranian, Turkish Presidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York and exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional situation

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) : Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York and exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional situation.

.The meeting between PM Imran and President Rouhani took place after US President Donald Trump mandated PM Imran to mediate between the United States and Iran.Prevailing situation in Indian held Kashmir also came under discussion between the two leaders.

PM Imran Khan apprised Iranian president of adverse situation in Occupied Kashmir.Prime Minister Imran Khan also called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on other regional developments including Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underlined the need for the international community to play its role in helping address the dire human rights and humanitarian situation and its attendant consequences.Specifically, the Prime Minister underscored the importance for urgent lifting of the curfew and other restrictions, averting any dangers to peace and security, and facilitating peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.Speaking on the occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey shares a brotherly bond with Pakistan and together we hope to materialize this bond into meaningful efforts for Muslims around the world especially Kashmir.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Turkey s steadfast support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue after India scrapped disputed Kashmir s special status and renewing tensions in South Asia.

