Prime Minister Imran Khan meets MNAs, discusses their constituencies matters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and discussed matters related to their Constituencies.

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister here at the Parliament House, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Sajid Khan, Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Uzma Riaz, Zille-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khattak and Shandana Gulzar.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.