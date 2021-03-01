UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Meets MNAs, Discusses Their Constituencies Matters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and discussed matters related to their constituencies

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister here at the Parliament House, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Sajid Khan, Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Uzma Riaz, Zille-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khattak and Shandana Gulzar.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

