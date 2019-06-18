Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Senate chairman, Balochistan Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday held meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Prime Minister Office and discussed matters pertaining to parliamentary affairs

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Leader of House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Senator Aurangzeb Khan Aurakzai.

The prime minister also met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and discussed overall situation of the province with him.

Later, he held separate meetings with Adviser on Environment Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and his Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Earlier, the prime minister met Commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China General Han Weiguo.