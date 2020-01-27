Prime Minister Imran Khan Meets Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:35 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present during the meeting
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present during the meeting.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the metropolis on a day-long visit. He was welcomed by the Sindh governor and chief minister.