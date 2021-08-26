Prime Minister Imran Khan mention 18% growth in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as 42% increase in cement sale

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan also mentioned 18% growth in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as 42% increase in cement sale during the previous fiscal and said it showed enhanced industrial activity.

He said that the receipt of an additional income of Rs 1100 billion by the farmers in agriculture sector and the historic sales of motorbikes, cars and tractors during the previous fiscal also, depicted prosperity in rural areas.

The Prime Minister said that the government's successful strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic also led to saving the economy and poor masses, adding the international institutions including the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization appreciated Pakistan's strategy on COVID-19.

He said that despite the criticism by opposition parties, the government did not go for complete lock-down of the economy, which, if opted, would have caused increase in poverty and hunger like in India.

The Prime Minister appreciated the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for its timely and effective decisions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

