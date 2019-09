Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on UNGA sidelines

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesda

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed issues of importance relating to Pak-Iran bilateral relationship besides several international and regional matters.