Prime Minister Imran Khan not to compromise on reforms agenda: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek e insaaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to introduce reforms agenda in government institutions and nothing would deter Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In separate meetings with provincial ministers at the Govenror's House here on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is man of principle and he will not compromise on principles at any cost.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Yasir called on Governor Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said PTI government does not have any personal interests but it wishes to make Pakistan a welfare state, adding that the government has saved the country from bankruptcy through strategic economic policies. Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said all stakeholders are on the same page and working for the strengthening of the country, adding that the elements trying to create instability in Pakistan will not be successful.

He said the incumbent government is serving Pakistan and its people with goodwill and it is ensuring merit and transparency on every level and in all institutions.

"We will make Pakistan progressive and prosperous country and our topmost priority is to serve the people of Pakistan", he added.

Governor Punjab said smart lockdown policy has successfully contained the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, adding that there has been a decline in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the threat of renewed cases of novel coronavirus was not over yet, adding that the public must continue wearing masks and follow the SOPs during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.