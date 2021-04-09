Prime Minister Imran Khan Offers Condolence On Prince Philip's Demise
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:21 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled the demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
In a tweet, he said, "My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.""Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered," he added.