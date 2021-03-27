UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Office To Observe Earth Hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lights of Prime Minister Office will be switched off on Saturday for an hour to observe Earth Hour.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that improving environment was the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to support the government in its efforts for a clean and pollution free environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

