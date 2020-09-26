Prime Minister Imran Khan once again proves himself a true ambassador of Kashmir: Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again proven that he was a true ambassador of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again proven that he was a true ambassador of Kashmir.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "PM Imran Khan's brilliant speech covered all aspects that concern the global community," adding that Islamophobia, Kashmir, money laundering, conflicts, COVID-19 and oppression related to the majority of world's populace.

He said that "PM Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) spoke like a true global leader."