UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Once Again Proves Himself A True Ambassador Of Kashmir: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:31 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again proves himself a true ambassador of Kashmir: Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again proven that he was a true ambassador of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again proven that he was a true ambassador of Kashmir.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "PM Imran Khan's brilliant speech covered all aspects that concern the global community," adding that Islamophobia, Kashmir, money laundering, conflicts, COVID-19 and oppression related to the majority of world's populace.

He said that "PM Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) spoke like a true global leader."

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister World United Nations Social Media SITE Money All

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

1 hour ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

33 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

31 seconds ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

33 seconds ago

UK supermarkets ration goods on panic-buying fear

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.