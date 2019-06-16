UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Only Hope Of Nation: Gul Hameed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan only hope of nation: Gul Hameed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Gul Hameed Niazi Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of nation to steer the country out of current economic crisis.

While talking to ptv news channel, he said the Prime Minister was striving hard for the welfare of masses.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would soon announce a special package of incentives for Mianwali.

Punjab government has ordered to initiate a set of projects in Mianwali including universities, colleges, and schools along with clean drinking water, new roads, and improving sewerage system, he informed.

He said the aim of incentives was to upgrade healthcare and latest education facilities to the residents of Mianwali.

He hoped that the new package would encourage doctors to work in hard areas of the province.

"The government has planned to provide modern equipment to district hospitals. We want patients in remote areas to get every facility that is available in cities," he added.

He said PTI's main focus was on human development and eradication of corruption from the country. The vision of government was a corruption-free country, where everyone was equal before law.

He criticized the past governments that had ruined the national economy, besides damaging the institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Water Mianwali Sunday From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Ind ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.