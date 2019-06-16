Prime Minister Imran Khan only hope of nation: Gul Hameed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Gul Hameed Niazi Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of nation to steer the country out of current economic crisis.

While talking to ptv news channel, he said the Prime Minister was striving hard for the welfare of masses.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would soon announce a special package of incentives for Mianwali.

Punjab government has ordered to initiate a set of projects in Mianwali including universities, colleges, and schools along with clean drinking water, new roads, and improving sewerage system, he informed.

He said the aim of incentives was to upgrade healthcare and latest education facilities to the residents of Mianwali.

He hoped that the new package would encourage doctors to work in hard areas of the province.

"The government has planned to provide modern equipment to district hospitals. We want patients in remote areas to get every facility that is available in cities," he added.

He said PTI's main focus was on human development and eradication of corruption from the country. The vision of government was a corruption-free country, where everyone was equal before law.

He criticized the past governments that had ruined the national economy, besides damaging the institutions.