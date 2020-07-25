Prime Minister Imran Khan only leader elected from 5 constituencies : Faisal Javed

UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was only leader elected by masses from five constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was only leader elected by masses from five Constituencies.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that PM Imran Khan was the first choice of masses. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was looking for NRO.

The senator said Bilawal wanted to save the corruption of his father and uncle.

He said that they had to be accountability for secrets votes in Sindh as well secret accounts. Faisal Javed said that selected was those who came from Ayub Khan Cabinet, adding that selected was those who came with support of General Jilani and Zia ul Haq. He said that selected was also those who availed NRO. He said that PM Imran Khan came into power by hardwork and struggle of 22 years in opposition.

