Prime Minister Imran Khan optimistic of further strengthening of bilateral ties in upcoming China visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his upcoming visit to China and the talks with its leadership, would prove to be a milestone in further promoting and strengthening bilateral relations.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), at the PM Office.

Expressing firm commitment to ensure timely completion of CPEC-related projects, he said removing impediments in this regard was the priority of his government.

Imran Khan termed the CPEC a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and added that the mega project would usher in a new chapter of development in Pakistan.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad said there existed an immense potential in cooperation with China in fields including digital payment, battery storage research, manufacturing of agricultural tools, drone technology, solar cell manufacturing and research on flora and fauna.

Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about the ongoing CPEC projects and the measures to fast-track their implementation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Umer Ayub Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Commerce Adviser Abdul RazakDawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, ChairmanBoard of Investment Zubair Gilani and senior officials.