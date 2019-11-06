Prime Minister Imran Khan orders CDA to assess relief measures as dharna participants suffer cold weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority chairman to assess relief measures to the protestors of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl who continued to sit under open skies even after rain lashed the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority chairman to assess relief measures to the protestors of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl who continued to sit under open skies even after rain lashed the capital.

"I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions," he said in a tweet.

Rain hit the capital Tuesday night and continued intermittently the next day exposing the protestors to cold wave while their leader JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained inside the cozy container at the same venue.