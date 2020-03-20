UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Orders Chaman Border Opening For Truck Crossing To Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders Chaman border opening for truck crossing to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed opening of border with Afghanistan to allow crossing over of trucks "to support Afghan brothers and sisters" amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed opening of border with Afghanistan to allow crossing over of trucks "to support Afghan brothers and sisters" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his tweet, the prime minister said: "Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters.

"Imran Khan said he had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, Afghanistan. He also told authorities to "let trucks crossover into Afghanistan".

"In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan," he asserted.

