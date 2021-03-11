UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Orders Federal Secretaries To Visit Balochistan Every Month To Resolve Problems

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month to resolve problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all Federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority.

The Prime Minister took the decision to effectively address the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.

He asked the federal secretaries to pay the visit at least once a month and resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions and departments.

The federal secretaries in consultation with Chief Secretary Balochistan will chalk out a visit programme and keep the Prime Minister's Office informed in this regard.

Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the Prime Minister's Office.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Visit All

Recent Stories

First Cases of UK Coronavirus Variant Detected in ..

4 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 11 march 2021

6 seconds ago

European stocks ahead at open 11 march 2021

8 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

7 minutes ago

Ben Dunk takes online MBA classes

27 minutes ago

Iranian Official Says US Return to JCPOA Does Not ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.