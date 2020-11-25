Prime Minister Imran Khan orders full support for textile sector to meet massive rise in demand

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the ministries concerned to extend full support to textile sector, witnessing a massive rise in demand and export orders even beyond their current capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the ministries concerned to extend full support to textile sector, witnessing a massive rise in demand and export orders even beyond their current capacity.

As per reports, the Faisalabad textile industry had seen a tremendous increase in textile orders and faced shortage of 700 million meters fabric to meet received orders from local and international markets, despite 24-hours industrial operations.

"As the Faisalabad textile industry sees a massive rise in demand and export orders, I have instructed the Commerce & Industries Ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector to enable them to meet their growing demands," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the textile sector was one of the positive developments in Pakistan's economy despite COVID-19.