Prime Minister Imran Khan Orders Opening Of All KP Government Rest Houses In Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders opening of all KP government rest houses in two weeks

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed to ensure availability of government rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for general public within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed to ensure availability of government rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for general public within two weeks.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the prime minister for making all KP rest houses and other public buildings accessible to general public.

The main buildings, to be opened for public, include Governor House Nathiagali, Chief Minister House, Speaker House and Inspector General House.

The meeting was attended by KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan and other senior officials.

