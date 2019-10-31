Prime Minister Imran Khan orders urgent inquiry into Tezgam train fire

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered urgent inquiry into the incident of fire in Tezgam Express that claimed several passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered urgent inquiry into the incident of fire in Tezgam Express that claimed several passengers.

"I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis," the Prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister said he was deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train.

"My condolences go to the victims' families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.