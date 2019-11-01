Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to martyrs of 1947 to 48 Independence War from Dogra Raj

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to martyrs of 1947 to 48 Independence War from Dogra Raj and said he had come here to celebrate the 72 Independence Day with the people of Gilgit Baltistan

This is the land of Ghazis and martyrs and the people of Gilgit Baltistan must be thankful to the Allah Almighty that they were not experiencing the same sufferings as the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing right now.

He said the scenic Northern Areas had great potential of tourism, adding he had visited the entire world but this was the most beautiful area on earth.

He said the present government was fully focusing on promotion of tourism in these areas and had opened Pakistan for international tourists, adding people of 70 countries would be given visa on arrival along with no objection certificate requirement for foreigners who wanted to visit the scenic Northern Areas.

He said these steps would increase tourism in Northern Areas and boost economy of the region besides people of the region would get jobs with the increased economic activities.

The prime minister said the present government was focusing on resolving basic issues of Gilgit Baltistan which was ignored by the past governments.

He said the scenic beauty of these areas could be exploited to its true potential.

He said the government was planning and in contact with foreign countries and investors to bring foreign investment for development of infrastructure of these areas.

He assured the people for resolution of their problems and said electricity availability in winter would be made possible.

He said a private company was sitting up a processing plant which would preserve the local fruit for a long time.

The prime minister congratulated and expressed best wishes to the people of Gilgit Baltistan for their Independence Day.