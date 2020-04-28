UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:49 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister posted, "Praying for Governor Imran Ismail's speedy recovery from COVID-19.

May Allah grant him the strength to fight this." "I have just been tested COVID-19 positive," the Governor had announced his illness on his Twitter account yesterday.

"Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this pandemic insha Allah," he further posted.

