Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister posted, "Praying for Governor Imran Ismail's speedy recovery from COVID-19.

May Allah grant him the strength to fight this." "I have just been tested COVID-19 positive," the Governor had announced his illness on his Twitter account yesterday.

"Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this pandemic insha Allah," he further posted.