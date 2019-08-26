UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Presents Case Of Kashmiri People Bravely: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had presented the case of Kashmiri people bravely, boldly and in an argumentative and convincing manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had presented the case of Kashmiri people bravely, boldly and in an argumentative and convincing manner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had truly narrated and portrayed the reality of Kashmir issue before the world community, he added.

The chief minister said the prime minister had done full justice with regard to representation of innocent Kashmiri people on all forums.

He said the shrewdness and cleverness of Modi government had been exposed before the world.

The brave and courageous viewpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted on Kashmir issue would force India to kneel down, Usman Buzdar added.

The chief minister said, "We will never leave Kashmiri people isolated. We will express solidarity with the people of Kashmir befittingly on Friday and the whole nation will come out for the Kashmiri people to show sympathy and solidarity in large congregations."

