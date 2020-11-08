Prime Minister Imran Khan presents real concept of state of Madinah: Speaker NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while presenting the real concept of the state of Madinah, the biography of Hazrat Muhammad would be included in the curriculum from fifth grade to ninth grade.

He said that passing of anti-usury law and installation of solar system in mosques is also due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The present government is the only government in the history of Pakistan, which is taking steps to uplift the backward class.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who raised his voice against those who insulted the Prophet Muhammad in the United Nations and said that in the name of freedom of expression, the feelings of Muslims should not be hurt and our hearts should not be hurt, loving the Prophet Muhammad is our faith.

In exchange for a hair of the world's wealth is considered special, the glory of the Prophet Muhammad is not tolerated in any case.

He expressed these views in the Union Council Batakara while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Government Primary school and Peshawar Hamlet Road in Swabi District.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that islam is not a threat to those who use their razor blades against the government in the name of Islam. "No one can change we are the soldiers of Islam," he said.

He said that we have started a new relationship with Afghanistan in which Rashakai Economic Zone would play a key role. "We want peace in Afghanistan. Peace in Pakistan is conditional on peace in Afghanistan," he added.

He said, peace in Afghanistan is essential for access to Central Asia. He said that we want the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to be extended to Afghanistan, which would not only provide ample employment to the people of Afghanistan but also eliminate terrorism. He said, not only abundant employment will be provided but also the elimination of terrorism will be possible through that way.