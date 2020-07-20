UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Promotes Positive Trends In Country's Politics: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan promotes positive trends in country's politics: Minister

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promoted positive trends in country's politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promoted positive trends in country's politics.

The minister in his tweet said, "It is for the first time in the history of the country that advisers have declared their assets.

"Aleem said that previous rulers had not declared their source of income according to their assets.

He said that PM Imran Khan was fully determined to put the country on road to progress and prosperity and added that opposition should appreciate good initiatives taken by the incumbent government for the welfare of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

