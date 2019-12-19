Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday shared on social media the 'prophetic words' of renowned Indian author and journalist Khushwant Singh "who foresaw where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday shared on social media the 'prophetic words' of renowned Indian author and journalist Khushwant Singh "who foresaw where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology".

The prime minister took to Twitter to share the excerpts from the book 'The End of India' written by Khushwant Singh in 2003, a year after the Gujarat riots, where a number of Muslims were killed.

After the passage of controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in India this month that aims at marginalization of minorities particularly Muslims, Imran Khan shared the words of Singh, who being an Indian citizen rightly foresaw the lurking threat of racism many years ago.

Khushwant Singh wrote: "Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive.

It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secured because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise. The Sangh is already targeting Leftist historians and Westernized youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don't go on annual pilgrimage to temples, use toothpaste instead of Danthmanjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting 'Jai Sri Ram�.' No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive".